Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $35.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alpinvest Partners Bv Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $3.42 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,160 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.19 million, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 185,773 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 8.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Svcs Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,749 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 358,394 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 14.24 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 229,701 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 4.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 190,768 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership owns 38,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww owns 1.41M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 3.73 million shares. Jbf Capital has invested 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantres Asset Limited invested in 7,700 shares or 0.66% of the stock. California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 50,817 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 106,304 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 128 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 69 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 85,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 7,636 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 2,552 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 44,805 shares. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 43,891 shares. 28,400 were reported by Daiwa. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Company Lc accumulated 0.16% or 270,428 shares.