Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $358.28 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 2,563 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 152,225 shares with $21.28 billion value, up from 149,662 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 19.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 443,593 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)'s stock declined 1.75%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2.67M shares with $65.22 million value, up from 2.23M last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 416,450 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) stake by 73 shares to 11,538 valued at $490.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) stake by 5,812 shares and now owns 83,572 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.73% above currents $128.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 161.38% above currents $18.49 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: "The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool" on August 29, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 6,600 shares to 20,080 valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1.