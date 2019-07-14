Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake; Bwx Technologies (BWXT) Shorts Increased By 26.52%

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 425 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 9,160 shares with $772.19M value, up from 8,735 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 898,803 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Bwx Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) had an increase of 26.52% in short interest. BWXT’s SI was 6.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.52% from 5.47 million shares previously. With 575,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Bwx Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s short sellers to cover BWXT’s short positions. The SI to Bwx Technologies Inc’s float is 7.04%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 254,503 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 27.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATED 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $457M, EST. $446.3M; 25/04/2018 – BWX Technologies, Inc. to Webcast Discussion of its First Quarter 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – BWX Technologies 1Q Rev $457.5M; 17/04/2018 – BWXT Announces Strategic Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical lsotope Business; 20/03/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACTS HAS ALREADY COMMENCED, AND VAST MAJORITY OF IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – BWX GETS PROPOSAL FROM MANAGEMENT TEAM, BACKED BY BAIN CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – BWX RECEIVES POTENTIAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BWX; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – BWXT IN $800M SR SECURED CREDIT PACT INCLUDING $500M REVOLVER

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,208 shares to 157,242 valued at $26.21B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 100 shares and now owns 7,680 shares. Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity. Another trade for 2,591 shares valued at $184,868 was sold by BOWMAN ED H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3,120 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 82,131 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 214 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 209,804 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 99,110 shares. Empyrean Capital Partners LP stated it has 100,480 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,884 shares. Moreover, Prudential Plc has 0.04% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Manufacturers Life The holds 74,840 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 3,244 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc owns 31,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ls Ltd Co invested in 2,467 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 450,506 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Friday, April 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 24.97 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) rating on Friday, March 15. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $68 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Sell” on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.