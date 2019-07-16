Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,160 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.19M, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 358,655 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 13,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,165 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.51M, up from 30,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 303,423 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Momentum Builds – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lennar (LEN) Divests Rialto Capital to Stone Point for $340M – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Lakes Reports Strong First Quarter Nasdaq:GLDD – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc by 384 shares to 60,017 shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunrun Inc by 6,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,153 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 95,576 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 1,030 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 485,086 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 0.01% or 94,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 477,766 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 72,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Llc accumulated 963,722 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 48,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 159,226 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Ltd Llc. Art Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 28,709 shares in its portfolio.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 329 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $332.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,200 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.