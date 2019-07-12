Fishman Jay A LTD Holds Position in Honeywell Int’l (HON); First Washington Has Cut Holding in At&T (T) by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 billion, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 170,349 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.82B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. It is down 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 76,049 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.23 million are held by Advsrs Asset. 21,886 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Mgmt. Exchange Mgmt accumulated 17,603 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Company holds 10,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 24.21M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 0.3% or 160,221 shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 664,959 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.96% or 43,213 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fort LP has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co holds 47,535 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,819 shares. Longer Investments owns 2.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 62,955 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares to 548,863 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61B for 9.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,858 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Services owns 21,324 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 1,302 shares. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 128,310 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Howard Mngmt accumulated 7,350 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company has 5,237 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Sunbelt Secs invested in 2,797 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru invested in 2,051 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Confluence Invest Management Lc accumulated 2,172 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.79% or 14,036 shares. Sandler Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pittenger Anderson stated it has 76,323 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc by 1,925 shares to 5,326 shares, valued at $331.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,511 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).