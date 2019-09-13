Fishman Jay A LTD Holds Holding in Zoetis (ZTS); Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $649,296

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 878,431 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 24,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 74,211 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 448,639 shares traded or 180.44% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team…; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 22/03/2018 – WESIZWE SEES FY HEPS 18.88C-23.91C VS 25.15C Y/Y; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 20/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 150 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $1.54B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,872 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 52,000 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Communications L L C holds 1.23M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 3,223 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 598,744 shares. 11.37M are owned by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. Banbury Prtnrs Lc holds 250,131 shares. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 48,946 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 6,978 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Co Nj owns 89,290 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Ranger Investment Lp accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 3,201 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 179,548 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 37,750 shares. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier posts Q1 beat as refining margins slip only slightly – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Holly Energy Partners declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 29, 2018.