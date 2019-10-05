Fishman Jay A LTD Holding in Honeywell Int’l (HON) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; As Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Holding

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88B, up from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 21,053 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 3,084 shares. Moreover, Calamos has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Columbus Hill Management LP holds 5.65% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 912,584 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 151,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 8,459 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 805,381 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,109 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 0.09% or 390,879 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce holds 0.01% or 14,158 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 57,055 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Caprock reported 3,035 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 256,815 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,000 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. C by 99 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,595 shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal invested in 7,871 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com owns 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,310 shares. Barometer Inc reported 24,095 shares. Addenda Cap invested in 36,666 shares. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.28% or 2,256 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co has 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.14% or 4,179 shares in its portfolio. 27,350 were accumulated by Benedict Financial. Montag A And Associate Inc holds 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 16,166 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 11,320 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Holderness Company reported 18,023 shares stake. Investment House Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca holds 590 shares.