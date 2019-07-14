Fishman Jay A LTD Holding in Honeywell Int’l (HON) Has Lifted by $944.77 Million as Stock Rose; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increases Holding in Trimble (TRMB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 billion, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 71,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 756,482 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 3,050 shares to 35,217 shares, valued at $2.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 1,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,326 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25,918 shares to 40,572 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 65,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,097 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23M worth of stock or 85,000 shares. $526,893 worth of stock was sold by FOSBURGH BRYN on Wednesday, February 13.