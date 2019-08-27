Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $6.58 Billion; Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $733,255

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 856,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26 million, down from 870,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 11.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71B, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.12 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 31,242 shares. Cadence National Bank Na invested in 88,432 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 58.05M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Ckw Financial Group owns 2,200 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 114,462 shares. Old Point And Finance Service N A has 4.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,344 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spirit Of America Corp Ny accumulated 0.31% or 39,150 shares. 8,855 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsr. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,030 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel accumulated 4.31% or 448,622 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.3% or 288,600 shares. Maple Inc holds 19,587 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,696 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 300 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $268.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. A.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,793 shares to 449,309 shares, valued at $74.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

