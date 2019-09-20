Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $467.93 Million; Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 8,550 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 243,892 shares with $13.35B value, up from 235,342 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $208.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 3.77% above currents $116.85 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $11900 target. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, September 16. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $119.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.42% above currents $49.19 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 10,150 shares to 17,550 valued at $830.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. C stake by 99 shares and now owns 5,595 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,755 were reported by Thomasville Bankshares. Miller Howard Invests owns 1.42M shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Asset has 2.90M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,955 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Cap Advsrs has invested 2.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.63 million are held by Hexavest. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.8% stake. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.53% stake. Bar Harbor Service reported 6.05% stake. 435,038 are held by Kames Cap Public Lc. Boston Private Wealth reported 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 782,348 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.