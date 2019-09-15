Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $467.93 Million; THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (TLTFF) Shorts Raised By 3.39%

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TLTFF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. TLTFF’s SI was 835,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 807,600 shares previously. With 257,200 avg volume, 3 days are for THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TLTFF)’s short sellers to cover TLTFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1865. About 72,858 shares traded. Theralase Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLTFF) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 8,550 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 243,892 shares with $13.35 billion value, up from 235,342 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $212.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 20 shares to 9,140 valued at $847.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,820 shares and now owns 155,422 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,730 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 4.13M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 620,414 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 0.34% or 523,409 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Guardian Investment Mgmt has 1.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 251,308 shares. Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 229,148 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And Com owns 15,752 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,329 shares. Contravisory Mgmt accumulated 1,254 shares. 205,974 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank. American National Registered Investment Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 33,588 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.