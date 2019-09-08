Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lowered Textron (TXT) Position as Market Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Increased Its Stake

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.66M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 billion, down from 36,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 1.26 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,300 shares to 29,499 shares, valued at $3.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $192.39 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0.05% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 197,948 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 35,748 shares. Yhb Investment has 0.06% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Century owns 913,770 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 45,812 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 0.15% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 19,729 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 3,800 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,384 shares. 33,088 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 407,771 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 315,948 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 35,624 shares. First Republic Mngmt, California-based fund reported 10,211 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

