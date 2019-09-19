Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $25.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Beddow Capital Management Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $491,400

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 260,947 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 56,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71B, down from 56,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 611,561 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EC OKs Keytruda/Inlyta combo for first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA Combination Treatment for Patients with Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 580 shares to 53,369 shares, valued at $8.36B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings.