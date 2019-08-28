Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lifted Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $3.34 Billion; W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $331,500

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 435.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 117,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11B, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.00 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 235,258 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap owns 501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Management, a Texas-based fund reported 38,861 shares. Farmers Bancshares owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 100 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 641,212 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. The Massachusetts-based New England Invest And Retirement Group Incorporated has invested 5.92% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,650 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 3,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Communications holds 4,189 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Communications has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 43,079 shares. 2,855 were accumulated by Cap Invest Ltd Liability. Parsons Cap Inc Ri has 12,803 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 405 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,500 shares to 60,330 shares, valued at $3.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).