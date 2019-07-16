Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $6.58 Billion; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Trimmed by $131.73 Million Its Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 billion, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 2.46M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – ARRAY: TRIAL SHOWED MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL 14.9 MOS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $18.94 million activity. Oltmans Curtis Gale sold 14,029 shares worth $252,523. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $721,074 was sold by LEFKOFF KYLE. Shares for $3.93 million were sold by Squarer Ron on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 96,712 shares valued at $2.11M was sold by Haddock Jason. Robbins Andrew R had sold 239,626 shares worth $4.80 million on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $115,998 was made by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 33,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp reported 2.50 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 0.09% stake. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.03M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 68,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.02% or 2.48M shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 308 shares. Boston Limited Liability holds 76,870 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0.07% or 963,427 shares. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0.05% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 2.17M shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company owns 3,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Limited Co has invested 7.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Mariner Lc owns 10,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 0.02% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 118,855 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.98 million shares. Motco holds 227,909 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 5,912 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 34,125 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 24,828 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% or 3,980 shares. 614,929 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Lc. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aull And Monroe Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,722 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw has 334,512 shares. 484,071 were accumulated by Da Davidson Commerce.

