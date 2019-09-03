Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $6.58 Billion as Valuation Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While Parthenon Has Increased Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71B, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 6.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 49,990 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albion Fincl Ut owns 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,107 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability holds 2,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na owns 324,458 shares. 235,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.04% or 203,032 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru stated it has 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 18,404 shares. Cahill Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,859 shares. 296,457 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,940 were reported by Grace And White. 1.59 million were reported by Mondrian Investment Prtn Limited. 680,843 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,500 shares to 60,330 shares, valued at $3.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 73 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,538 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares to 150,754 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 21,473 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rk Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 147,886 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest Mgmt invested in 78,380 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 766,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.19% or 38,400 shares. Park Oh holds 4,500 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 476,658 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc owns 158,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,335 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 551,276 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,031 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.