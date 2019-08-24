Fishman Jay A LTD Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 23.03% above currents $76.2 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $92.0000 95.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $94 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd acquired 17 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 18,513 shares with $32.97B value, up from 18,496 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $865.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,110 were accumulated by Oakbrook Limited Liability. Veritable Lp owns 3,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Co owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 149,321 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 706 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 6,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 2,693 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 17,030 shares. Yorktown & Research has 0.09% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 402,582 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Sun Life Financial reported 0% stake.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.58 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 873,681 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fjarde Ap invested in 123,606 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. Vision Cap Management Inc stated it has 3.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim stated it has 29,126 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested 10.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Temasek (Private) Limited holds 35,153 shares. First National stated it has 8,056 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Green Valley Invsts Limited reported 139,253 shares or 12.66% of all its holdings. 977,767 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 15,650 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth holds 148 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.84% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Bell Retail Bank reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

