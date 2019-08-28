Fishman Jay A LTD Has Decreased Position in General Motors (GM) as Share Value Rose; At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Buckhead Capital Management Llc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 13.02M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in General Motors Corp (GM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 45,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 3.79M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/03/2018 – Top Executives Release Second Research Report Aiming to Increase the Number of Women in STEM; 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler overtakes General Motors in profits; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Korean Labor Union Ratifies Deal That Will Save $400M-$500M in Annual Costs; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips a Second Year After Board Set Tougher Targets; 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick; 24/05/2018 – Gridsum Recognized with Three lAl International Advertising Awards; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 04/04/2018 – HOLD/ EMBARGOED-Peugeot to build new van at UK Vauxhall plant; 23/05/2018 – Boston Metro: Source: Earnie Stewart frontrunner for USSF GM role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Btc Capital Incorporated reported 47,520 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 244 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.04% or 151,000 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 215,758 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank reported 2,462 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 857 shares. 7,519 were reported by Boys Arnold &. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 0.15% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd holds 0.72% or 16,560 shares in its portfolio. 23,789 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 146,147 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 4.24 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs reported 157 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 1,500 shares to 7,830 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union corruption case involves ex-GM official – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Elon Musk and Tesla Made Electric Cars Cool – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215,520 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 14.20 million shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advisors Inc has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 255,896 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 457,895 shares. M&R Capital holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 132,387 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 371,453 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86,466 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation stated it has 12,499 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 48,008 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 100,233 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 42,848 shares. Washington invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).