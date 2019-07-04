Fishman Jay A LTD Has Decreased Chevron (CVX) Stake By $12.32 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 100 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 7,250 shares with $893.06M value, down from 7,350 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $234.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 494,781 shares with $16.05M value, down from 614,781 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.69M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) stake by 200,000 shares to 1.50 million valued at $46.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cactus Inc stake by 191,926 shares and now owns 497,782 shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was raised too.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top 3 High Growth Stocks to Take Off – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Will Feed Your RRSP for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Monday, January 14 to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. UBS upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Allergan Plc stake by 1,500 shares to 7,830 valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 3,465 shares and now owns 52,789 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.