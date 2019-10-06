Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $260.03 Million; Stock Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Holds Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.94M, down from 3,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.72 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,550 shares to 243,892 shares, valued at $13.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General Invsts Inc holds 1.74% or 140,000 shares. Crossvault invested 4.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Management Pro has 1,920 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,088 are owned by Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 66,504 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 21,650 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 35,937 shares. 113,237 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Counsel. Epoch Prns stated it has 984,775 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 42,444 shares stake. Centurylink Mngmt has invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Cap LP stated it has 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wendell David has invested 1.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

