Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Rocky Mtn Dealership (TSE:RME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rocky Mtn Dealership has $11.5 highest and $10.5 lowest target. $11’s average target is 68.97% above currents $6.51 stock price. Rocky Mtn Dealership had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11.5 target in Thursday, March 14 report. National Bank Canada maintained Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. See Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $11.5 Maintain

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 5,772 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 290,771 shares with $29.43 billion value, down from 296,543 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 6,280 shares traded. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment in Canada. The company has market cap of $125.36 million. The firm primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. It also provides light and heavy construction equipment; collects geospatial survey data using unmanned aerial vehicles; and distributes automotive and agricultural parts and supplies.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $106.8 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) stake by 38,450 shares to 2.82 million valued at $16.82B in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 3,465 shares and now owns 52,789 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.