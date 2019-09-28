Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding By $1.85 Million; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II (MUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.94, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.03 million shares, up from 3.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 3.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 20 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 9,140 shares with $847.28M value, down from 9,160 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 256,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $286.01 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 76.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 383,231 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 42,879 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 621,249 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 311,028 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 23,244 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.80’s average target is 4.08% above currents $89.16 stock price. Eagle Materials had 11 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EXP in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,550 shares to 243,892 valued at $13.35B in 2019Q2. It also upped Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 500 shares and now owns 5,438 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) was raised too.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.50M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.