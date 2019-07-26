Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding; Shorts at Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Lowered By 54.72%

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 27.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 10,600 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 27,700 shares with $1.59B value, down from 38,300 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 2.28M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) had a decrease of 54.72% in short interest. BTN’s SI was 2,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 54.72% from 5,300 shares previously. With 21,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s short sellers to cover BTN’s short positions. The SI to Ballantyne Strong Inc’s float is 0.02%. The stock increased 10.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 10,921 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) has declined 44.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ballantyne Strong Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTN); 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M; 15/03/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 2.37M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 16,609 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,748 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.84% stake. 2.08 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Alley Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested in 111,087 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation accumulated 24,550 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 73,418 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18,186 shares. Court Place Ltd has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hendershot Investments Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Livingston Gp Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. 1,032 shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y, worth $52,033.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) stake by 226 shares to 7,947 valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 7,830 shares. Vanguard Small (VB) was raised too.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 35 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. $40,187 worth of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was bought by Fundamental Global Investors – LLC. $3,871 worth of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was bought by Roberson Mark D..

