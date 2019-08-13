Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $3.63 Million; Stock Declined; Lvz Advisors Trimmed Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 45 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,556 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.53 million, down from 8,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 2.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 361,523 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.04 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Comerica State Bank has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 209,691 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 135,778 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 178,705 shares. 46,193 are owned by Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc. Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oak Oh owns 329,495 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,066 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 251,542 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 3,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.62% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited stated it has 12,700 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares to 474,511 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 150 shares to 56,510 shares, valued at $4.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC).

