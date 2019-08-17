Fishman Jay A LTD Has Boosted Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $3.34 Billion as Shares Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Boosted by $407,520 as Share Value Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 435.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 117,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 billion, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 70,700 shares. 119,967 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sector Pension Inv Board has 26,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 508,072 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,176 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 1.16% or 213,310 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 1.30 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 59,743 shares. 424,540 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 535,868 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 15,241 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 100 shares to 7,250 shares, valued at $893.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 1,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,326 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management owns 54,700 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 81,427 shares stake. Uss Investment Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 156,700 shares. Jlb And Associate Incorporated stated it has 6,970 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). West Oak Ltd Llc reported 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 71 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parkside Bank And Trust reported 4,836 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 56,240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 150,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 1.6% or 163,300 shares. Mount Lucas LP invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).