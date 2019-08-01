Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Position in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by $26.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Its Holding

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.44. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,883 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.78 million, down from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 955,684 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 15,950 shares. 19,067 were accumulated by Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Company has 6,007 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.95M shares. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 15,083 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 20,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0.25% or 196,805 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj accumulated 74,308 shares. Addenda Inc has 68,208 shares. Advantage holds 65,821 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 122,218 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,497 shares to 116,733 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,015 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 226 shares to 7,947 shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 10,914 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 80,037 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58.00M shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 501,465 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 22,944 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com invested in 0.51% or 38,294 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Inv Advsr Lc owns 73,956 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 5,400 shares. Virtu Llc accumulated 13,976 shares. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.23% or 17,308 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,501 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fragasso Grp invested in 0.05% or 2,568 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.