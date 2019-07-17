Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Lennar (LEN) Holding By $154.63 Million; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 137 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 89 decreased and sold stakes in Seattle Genetics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 157.61 million shares, down from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Seattle Genetics Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 75 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 9.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 3,150 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 31,050 shares with $1.52B value, down from 34,200 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 23.93% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. for 51.05 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 76,873 shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Llc has 3.51% invested in the company for 3,120 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 188,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 1.33M shares traded or 69.55% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,300 shares to 29,499 valued at $3.48B in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) stake by 226 shares and now owns 7,947 shares. Pjt Partners Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 151,406 shares. Cna Fincl reported 52,000 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,936 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited holds 67,950 shares. Moreover, Meritage Port has 0.97% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 58,665 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 26,875 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Smead Capital Mngmt invested 3.85% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pacific Heights Asset Lc owns 106,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Eminence Capital LP reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).