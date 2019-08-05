Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; John Bean Technologies (JBT)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 71 sold and decreased equity positions in John Bean Technologies Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 32.14 million shares, down from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 4,150 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 661,312 shares with $28.09 billion value, down from 665,462 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $205.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 16.25 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In

The stock decreased 5.28% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.68. About 93,860 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 28,876 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 724,222 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 1.52% invested in the company for 32,505 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 997,920 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 26.58 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Lc owns 182,680 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Group Inc has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc World Mkts reported 1.14 million shares stake. Saturna Capital Corporation has 1.20M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 393,097 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 36,494 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 369,121 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 92,564 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce Co Inc stated it has 3.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.48% or 184,861 shares. Kessler Invest Gp Limited Liability Company holds 3.31% or 78,033 shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi owns 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,767 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 1.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 53,878 are held by Eqis Capital Mgmt.

