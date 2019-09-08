Fishman Jay A LTD Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $19.33 Million as Shares Rose; Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48B, down from 7,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

