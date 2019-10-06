Fishman Jay A LTD Cut By $1.48 Billion Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD (PFLT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD (PFLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 29 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 36 sold and decreased their positions in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 7.70 million shares, down from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 13,270 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 277,501 shares with $31.02 billion value, down from 290,771 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 67,651 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset reported 111,468 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc holds 188,776 shares. Keating Counselors Inc holds 6,784 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Grp Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,660 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc holds 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 27,892 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 1% or 14,253 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 36,018 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Inc holds 39,686 shares. Jbf Capital has 30,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 108,298 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 44,357 shares. 2,402 were reported by Aimz Limited Company. New England Rech And Mngmt holds 0.57% or 7,458 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 11.46% above currents $114.62 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by UBS.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) stake by 1,000 shares to 30,500 valued at $1.31B in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 580 shares and now owns 53,369 shares. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 45,752 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has declined 11.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 1.63% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for 144,079 shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 483,075 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.13% invested in the company for 381,500 shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 208,296 shares.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share – StreetInsider.com” on October 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Sell Solar Senior Capital – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices $301.4 Million Debut CLO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.26M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity.