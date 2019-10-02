Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Titan International (TWI) Position by $132.30 Million; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Its Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Stake by $1.60 Million as Shares Declined

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91B, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 144,535 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 24,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 218,787 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51 million, up from 194,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 50,634 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgn (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,875 shares to 577,948 shares, valued at $106.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,410 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclenna (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Susie Garvin Joins MGP Beverage Alcohol Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MGP Names Finney Assistant Controller Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGPI Stock Getting Cheaper By The Day – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MGPI, DEPO, ACN – Nasdaq” published on November 04, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Launches Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,661 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 19,795 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 183,664 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 38,154 shares stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 8,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 8,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.02% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 30,409 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 722,525 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 411,845 shares. 4,996 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 73,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 16,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,300 shares to 15,030 shares, valued at $719.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

