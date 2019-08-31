Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $30.27 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding Has Upped by Horizon Investments Llc

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 17 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97B, up from 18,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Limited Liability holds 4.49% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. 26,486 were reported by Ycg Llc. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited accumulated 17,980 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Limited reported 25,422 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,877 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 86,871 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 8,790 shares. Richard C Young And holds 87,269 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,770 shares. 21,099 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability. Ironwood Financial Limited Co has 335 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Co holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19,009 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.6% stake. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 36,125 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 5,634 shares to 934 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac by 269,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Family Office has 2.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,682 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.24% stake. Montrusco Bolton Investments Incorporated holds 19,219 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Dept holds 402 shares. 887 are owned by Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc. 444 were reported by First Finance In. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 27,480 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Oakworth reported 1,748 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 5,528 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Ltd has 1,135 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability holds 1.96% or 7,457 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc reported 4,076 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3.42% or 3,271 shares. Associated Banc holds 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,724 shares.