Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $902.06 Million as Valuation Declined; As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Market Value Declined, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $414,936

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 510,969 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03 billion, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.01% or 38,292 shares. Kbc Nv owns 356 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.34% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 352,542 shares. International Ca, California-based fund reported 1,106 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bokf Na reported 9,424 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 60,848 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 38,582 shares. Penbrook Management Llc reported 7,248 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 20,039 shares. Garde Cap holds 4,315 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, a Illinois-based fund reported 545,112 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares to 48,035 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,958 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 1,500 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,350 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

