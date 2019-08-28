Fisher Asset Management Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake By $964,691; Shorts at Synlogic (SYBX) Lowered By 13.67%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) had a decrease of 13.67% in short interest. SYBX’s SI was 1.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.67% from 1.39M shares previously. With 125,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s short sellers to cover SYBX’s short positions. The SI to Synlogic Inc’s float is 7.41%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 185,061 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AOIFE BRENNAN, CURRENT SYNLOGIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES POSITION TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic First Clinical Trial of a Synthetic Biotic Medicine in Patients; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Expanded Clinical Data Set From Phase 1 Study Confirms Proof of Mechanism and Supports Continued Development of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia; 23/04/2018 – Synlogic Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 30; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Synlogic; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data From Synthetic Biotic(TM) Medicine Programs for Treatment of Inborn Errors of Metabolism; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia in Patients with Cirrhosis

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 10,601 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 260,837 shares with $23.76M value, up from 250,236 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 3.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $102.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Lc owns 9,285 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,900 shares. Greystone Managed owns 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 76,314 shares. Gabalex Capital Ltd Co owns 50,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 36,039 shares. The Texas-based American Bank has invested 1.7% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Monetta Fin Ser holds 12,000 shares. Hl Finance Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 30,603 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 432,291 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 513,738 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 480 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 901 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.67% above currents $107.54 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. Wells Fargo upgraded Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21.

