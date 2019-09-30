Fisher Asset Management Upped Its Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group Adr (SMFG) Position by $6.20 Million; Share Price Declined; As Alico (ALCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gmt Capital Cut Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group Adr (SMFG) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 885,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 60.78M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.08 million, up from 59.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 594,184 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 15/03/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui High-tec 6966.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 22/05/2018 – MITSUI SUMITOMO TO INVEST 70B YEN IN CHINA’S BOCOMMLIFE: NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – MITSUI HIGH-TEC 6966.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 1.91 BLN YEN (+3.0 %); 27/04/2018 – MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS 7003.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.06 BLN YEN (-79.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+487.9 %); 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is on a westward expansion path, perhaps a good direction considering the tide of tariffs and protectionism rising on the other side of the Pacific; 10/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DENSETSU 1949.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 9.87 BLN YEN (+19.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 8.80 BLN YEN (-10.8 %); 07/03/2018 – PEMEX SEES JV SIGNED W/ MITSUI AT TULA REFINERY IN 2-3 WKS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – Sumitomo Chemical CDS Tightens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 19/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, OTHERS OWN 5.3% STAKE IN SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Alico Inc (ALCO) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 99,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.50% . The hedge fund held 185,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 284,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Alico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 5,030 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has risen 1.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 1.12 million shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $72.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold ALCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 5.94% less from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gmt reported 185,148 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Wendell David Assocs Incorporated stated it has 17,866 shares. Legal General Group Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Morgan Stanley owns 4,793 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 296,879 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 2,202 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 56 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 70,707 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 4,326 shares stake.

