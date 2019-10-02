Fisher Asset Management Upped Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holding by $5.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Northeast Investment Management Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped by $1.94 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 95,562 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 86,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $232.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 35,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 471,341 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.88M, up from 435,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 391,944 shares traded or 25.54% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 552,502 shares to 50,677 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,328 shares, and cut its stake in Essilorluxottica Unsponsor Adr (ESLOY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 26,610 shares to 189,776 shares, valued at $9.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 66,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).