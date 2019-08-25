Fisher Asset Management Upped Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) Stake; WEED (BUDZ) Sellers Decreased By 19.09% Their Shorts

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 2.12 million shares as Ing Groep N V Adr (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 46.41M shares with $563.44M value, up from 44.29 million last quarter. Ing Groep N V Adr now has $36.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 3.11 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 19/04/2018 – MERKO EHITUS AS MRK1T.TL SAYS KJK FUND SICAV-SIF (ON ING LUXEMBOURG S.A. AIF ACCOUNT) STAKE DECREASED BELOW 5 PCT

WEED INC (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) had a decrease of 19.09% in short interest. BUDZ’s SI was 40,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.09% from 50,300 shares previously. With 127,000 avg volume, 0 days are for WEED INC (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s short sellers to cover BUDZ’s short positions. The stock increased 7.25% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.429. About 81,992 shares traded. WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) stake by 27,374 shares to 720,271 valued at $40.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 100,619 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was reduced too.

WEED, Inc. focuses on purchasing land and building commercial grade cultivation centers for the legal and medical marijuana sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.31 million. The firm intends to consult, assist, manage, and lease its cultivation centers to licensed dispensary owners and organic grow operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as United Mines, Inc. and changed its name to WEED, Inc. in February 2015.

