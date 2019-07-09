Fisher Asset Management Stake in Waddell& Reed Finl (WDR) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waddell& Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 69,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waddell& Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 793,701 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282455 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT221; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Invesco invested in 3.26M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 45,693 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank has 239,197 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 4,710 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability accumulated 4,735 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153,489 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 66,500 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt Comm (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rockland Commerce holds 1% or 112,139 shares. 14,151 are held by Smithfield Trust. Hanseatic Svcs holds 7,360 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Savant Limited Com holds 0.09% or 5,693 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9,567 shares to 49,662 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 29,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.56 per share. WDR’s profit will be $27.03M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 113,725 shares. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Division has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 311 shares. 101,025 are owned by Sei Investments Com. Pittenger And Anderson reported 1,356 shares stake. 1.57M were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 19,193 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). James Invest Research reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.54 million shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 288,624 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 104 are held by Huntington Bancorp.