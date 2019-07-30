Fisher Asset Management Stake In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Was Increased; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder One Capital Management Boosted Position by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 5.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 337.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 1,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $306.04. About 655,838 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.1% or 24,800 shares. Bennicas & Assoc Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Guardian Trust Comm reported 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.47% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 160,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 2,491 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares. Hexavest reported 0.48% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 1.76 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 3,384 shares. Assetmark invested in 209 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,813 shares to 78,140 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds Stoxx Eur 5 (FEU) by 313,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,884 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,459 shares to 21,575 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,784 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Holderness Investments has invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 109,926 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 5,834 are owned by Ims Capital Mgmt. Ithaka Limited Liability Com holds 2.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 84,179 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 51,971 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 17,602 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co has 3,497 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Choate Invest Advsr owns 3,867 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,095 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 7,017 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 1,355 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,934 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Marsico Mngmt Lc stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).