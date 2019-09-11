Fisher Asset Management Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) Trimmed by $913,160 as Share Price Rose; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 97,611 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91 million, down from 100,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $299.48. About 176,443 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 121,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 79,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.41M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $168.09 million for 23.04 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 10,214 shares. 770 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. 68 were reported by Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Co. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 1,809 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Caxton Associates LP has 0.11% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,511 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 744 shares. Sei stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Blair William & Com Il stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 700 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 20,462 shares. Btim holds 0.25% or 60,837 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp owns 4.97% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2.29M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 196,995 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.26% or 3,497 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 8,482 shares to 94,848 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 409,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vui Adr (LVMUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 691,000 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers has invested 0.07% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 1.20 million are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Interstate State Bank has 1,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 118,137 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 27,180 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Barnett & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 83,647 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,516 shares to 37,267 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,238 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

