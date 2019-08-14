Fisher Asset Management Raised Makemytrip LTD (MMYT) Holding; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Ltd (MMYT) by 204.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 107,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 159,940 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 52,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 135,443 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 8.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,235 shares to 293,281 shares, valued at $34.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fi Enhanced Lrg Cap Growth Ubs (FBGX) by 95,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46M shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,304 shares. Castleark Limited Liability holds 105,908 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.70 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 8,105 shares. Moreover, Ami Mgmt has 2.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duff Phelps Mgmt Communication accumulated 25,515 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,441 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.77% or 279,807 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 79,733 shares. Shaker Lc Oh owns 1,950 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 2.28% or 154,940 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 9,137 shares.

