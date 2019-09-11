Fisher Asset Management Raised Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake; Sankaty Advisors Cut Its Holding in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 192,509 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 12,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 147,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, up from 134,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $316.64. About 323,141 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.19M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 11,841 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 56,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,842 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 576,377 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 283,116 shares. 3.76M are held by Blackrock Inc. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 343,014 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 222,315 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 558,671 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability accumulated 34,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 2.81 million shares to 9.10M shares, valued at $129.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord by 81,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,228 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Hightower Advisors Limited Company stated it has 7,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Invesco Ltd accumulated 610,808 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl reported 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Coastline Communications stated it has 8,630 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 3,491 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. 91,343 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Gru. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,925 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp stated it has 0.59% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).