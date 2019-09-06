Fisher Asset Management Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Position By $67.61 Million; Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 369.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fisher Asset Management Llc acquired 2.33M shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 2.96M shares with $86.81M value, up from 631,571 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 11.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.20, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold equity positions in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 226,668 shares, up from 164,539 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $29.45 million. The firm has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. It has a 3.01 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust for 465 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 11,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc., a California-based fund reported 1,142 shares.

The stock decreased 8.71% or $0.0601 during the last trading session, reaching $0.63. About 285,200 shares traded or 251.40% up from the average. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) has declined 35.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $29.25’s average target is 53.95% above currents $19 stock price. Halliburton had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.