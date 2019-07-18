Fisher Asset Management Position in Southern Copper Com (SCCO) Trimmed by $8.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp Com (SCCO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 220,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.38 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.65 million, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 112,005 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.92 million, up from 266,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 5.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A Adr (NYSE:WUBA) by 23,962 shares to 177,585 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on July, 29. SCCO’s profit will be $463.83M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Southern Copper Climbed 11% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Copper Stock: Freeport McMoRan or Southern Copper – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 12,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Thomas White Intll holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 77,292 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 51,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 4,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 451,462 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 2,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp stated it has 34,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 411 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Andra Ap holds 0.22% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 193,600 shares. 1 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co invested in 10,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 229,413 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 123,255 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisory Group invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Fin (Uk) holds 123,075 shares or 7.45% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 0.04% or 96,840 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 82,138 shares or 3.46% of the stock. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 4.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 236,500 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Moreover, National Insurance Com Tx has 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Florida-based Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 33,352 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Courage Miller Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 1,672 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 20,480 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Stevens Management Lp has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,257 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.58% or 42,814 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Llc holds 3.1% or 61,184 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Revisiting The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its lowest GDP growth in nearly three decades – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Investment Apps for Young Investors – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: Users Can Delete Unwanted Apps in watchOS 6 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,037 shares to 288,892 shares, valued at $40.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,631 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.