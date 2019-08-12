Fisher Asset Management Position In Cnooc LTD Adr (CEO) Was Has Upped; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Stake by $20.07 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (CEO) by 279.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 15,304 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 4,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $148.65. About 59,130 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Net CNY24.68B; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC CARGOES WILL BE DELIVERED FROM NINGBO TERMINAL; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Husky Shall Act as Operator During Exploration Period, Conduct Exploration Activities; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: SEE CHALLENGES IN ACHIEVING 70-80B YUAN CAPEX TARGET; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – WU GUANGQI RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR US$450 MLN 3.750% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023 US$1 BLN 4.375% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2028 GUARANTEED BY COMPANY

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35M, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 8.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 141,913 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $103.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 91,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,490 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Stoxx Eur 5 (FEU).