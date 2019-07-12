Fisher Asset Management Lowered Its Chemed New (CHE) Holding by $39.37 Million as Stock Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Increased by $809,172 as Stock Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 123,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,216 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, down from 477,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $383.69. About 65,496 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $308.58. About 1.00M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares to 195,679 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moneta Group Inc Invest Ltd Com owns 788 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Girard Partners Ltd owns 2,676 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,213 shares. 136,172 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First National Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 3,640 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,120 shares. Bp Pcl reported 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) by 5,484 shares to 235,592 shares, valued at $23.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 9.96% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.81 per share. CHE’s profit will be $49.25 million for 31.04 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd invested in 567 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,798 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 239,195 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 5,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 1,264 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc reported 433,539 shares stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 1,075 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 30,845 shares. Paloma accumulated 2,114 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 0.05% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 2,895 shares.