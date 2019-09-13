Fisher Asset Management Lifted Holding in Oceaneering Intl (OII) by $10.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Iron Mountain (IRM) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Its Holding by $322,245 as Valuation Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 506,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.30M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 426,589 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

