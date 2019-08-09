Fisher Asset Management Increases Stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ); American International Group Has Increased Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stake by $943,464; Market Value Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 202,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 11.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 billion, up from 11.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 2.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 147.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 49,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 83,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 106,414 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 93,285 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Bailard reported 24,800 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,131 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability owns 485,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 397,939 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.62% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 31,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 14,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc owns 12,576 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 6,317 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Blair William Il owns 23,317 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 209,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 148,627 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 51,145 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,673 shares to 125,540 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,983 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,657 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 24,504 shares. Greatmark Inv accumulated 73,079 shares. Woodstock has invested 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 47,634 shares. 6,288 are owned by Citizens And Northern. C M Bidwell Limited owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 297,497 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 51,799 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,378 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 57,901 shares. Cim Lc stated it has 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Finance Corporation In holds 0.49% or 4,679 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,635 shares to 528,059 shares, valued at $96.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.