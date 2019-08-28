Fisher Asset Management Holds Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW); White Elm Capital Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $1.71 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 39,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 46,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $292.57. About 477,407 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 570,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 484,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 933,457 shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 2.00 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer owns 126,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 14.33 million shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.44 million shares. 1,500 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 817,308 shares. Brown Capital holds 5.32M shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Da Davidson reported 159,518 shares. Bluecrest Cap reported 14,752 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.22% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fdx reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Old National Bank In holds 6,523 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,154 shares to 22,987 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V Adr (NYSE:UN) by 3.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,254 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl reported 1,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amer Century Inc owns 628,692 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,270 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,554 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.08% or 7.02M shares. Burney Communication owns 1,525 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,034 were accumulated by Colony Ltd. Fidelity Natl Financial owns 49,674 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.41% or 333,262 shares in its portfolio. 65 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.