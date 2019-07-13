Fisher Asset Management Holds Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD); Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding by $10.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 169,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 347,155 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 177,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.22M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.89% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Loeb Partners holds 500 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 19,677 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bokf Na owns 40,624 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 21,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 283,637 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Ellington Management Limited Com holds 0.07% or 16,100 shares. Aew Mgmt LP stated it has 2.61 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 236,270 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 637,500 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 136,693 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings.

